Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,282 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sandvik were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sandvik in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sandvik alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered shares of Sandvik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of SDVKY opened at $26.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.94. Sandvik AB has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. Sandvik had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Sandvik Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.