Scout Investments Inc. Sells 1,883 Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dassault Systèmes were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 5.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,465,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $199.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.91. Dassault Systèmes SE has a 12-month low of $113.37 and a 12-month high of $208.64. The company has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

DASTY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

