Scout Investments Inc. Sells 7,485 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,485 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% in the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $126.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $134.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.58%.

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

