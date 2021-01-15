ScPrime Price Down 20.4% Over Last 7 Days (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and $14,133.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00039264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00058733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00110905 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.39 or 0.00444571 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 38,684,563 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000,952 coins. ScPrime’s official website is siaprime.net

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

