ScPrime (SCP) Price Down 20.4% This Week

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. ScPrime has a total market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $14,133.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00039264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00058733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00110905 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.39 or 0.00444571 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

SCP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 38,684,563 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000,952 coins. The official website for ScPrime is siaprime.net

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.