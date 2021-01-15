Scry.info Tops 24 Hour Volume of $34,874.00 (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 15th. During the last week, Scry.info has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Scry.info token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scry.info has a total market cap of $886,049.40 and $34,874.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00055633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.69 or 0.00428523 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00040185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,534.31 or 0.04117359 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00013633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

DDD is a token. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info

Scry.info Token Trading

Scry.info can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

