SeaChange International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,700 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,113% compared to the typical daily volume of 122 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAC. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SeaChange International by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SeaChange International by 84.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 66,303 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SeaChange International by 185.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 115,552 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the second quarter worth about $62,000. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaChange International stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. 19,633,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,179. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $60.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.45.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 19.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SeaChange International will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

