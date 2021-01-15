Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.92

Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.92 and traded as high as $42.04. Seacor shares last traded at $42.02, with a volume of 1,042,327 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CKH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $856.03 million, a PE ratio of 80.81 and a beta of 1.05.
In related news, Director Oivind Lorentzen sold 60,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $2,515,325.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,306.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total transaction of $51,713.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,041,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,573 shares of company stock valued at $9,863,304. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CKH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seacor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,274,000 after purchasing an additional 67,209 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Seacor by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,336,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,853,000 after buying an additional 53,222 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Seacor by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 42,691 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,799,000 after acquiring an additional 27,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seacor by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 20,603 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Seacor (NYSE:CKH)
SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.
