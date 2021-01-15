Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.92

Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.92 and traded as high as $42.04. Seacor shares last traded at $42.02, with a volume of 1,042,327 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CKH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $856.03 million, a PE ratio of 80.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Seacor had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $175.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.22 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seacor Holdings Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Oivind Lorentzen sold 60,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $2,515,325.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,306.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total transaction of $51,713.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,041,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,573 shares of company stock valued at $9,863,304. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CKH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seacor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,274,000 after purchasing an additional 67,209 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Seacor by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,336,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,853,000 after buying an additional 53,222 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Seacor by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 42,691 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,799,000 after acquiring an additional 27,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seacor by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 20,603 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

