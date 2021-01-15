Seaport Global Securities Comments on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GOL)

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.26). Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 59.66%. The business had revenue of $181.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.99 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GOL. Raymond James cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Santander cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.22.

NYSE:GOL opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $18.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 85.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter worth $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

