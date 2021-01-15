Secret (SCRT) Market Cap Hits $65.58 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Secret coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $65.58 million and $1.54 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Secret has traded up 44.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.51 or 0.00338488 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00027627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000705 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $415.68 or 0.01139213 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000306 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 174,952,587 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Secret Coin Trading

Secret can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.