Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target Raised to $4.00 at Raymond James

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $3.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 80.67% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of SECYF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.21. 681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39.
Secure Energy Services Company Profile
Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?
Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.