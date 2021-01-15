Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target Raised to $4.00 at Raymond James

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $3.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 80.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of SECYF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.21. 681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.