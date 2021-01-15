Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) (LON:STB) Shares Gap Up to $900.00

Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) (LON:STB) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $900.00, but opened at $938.00. Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) shares last traded at $958.00, with a volume of 1,626 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STB shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market cap of £178.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 904.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 736.08.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

