Seele-N (SEELE) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.16 Million

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $7.16 million and $8.70 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00057275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.88 or 0.00432731 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00041492 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,470.79 or 0.04031166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013044 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Seele-N

SEELE is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro . The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech . Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech

Seele-N Token Trading

Seele-N can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.