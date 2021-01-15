Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Trading Up 11.8%

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s share price traded up 11.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.61. 1,923,698 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 1,127,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Seelos Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

