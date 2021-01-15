Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Trading Up 11.8%

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s share price traded up 11.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.61. 1,923,698 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 1,127,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL)
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).
