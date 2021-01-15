SEGRO’s (SEGXF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt upgraded SEGRO from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEGRO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEGXF remained flat at $$13.19 during midday trading on Friday. 42 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

