Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Market Capitalization Tops $10.83 Million

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $10.83 million and $1.26 million worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar. One Seigniorage Shares token can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Seigniorage Shares Token Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,345,876 tokens. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com

Seigniorage Shares Token Trading

Seigniorage Shares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

