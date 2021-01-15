Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.37

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.37 and last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 5383 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEKEY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 98.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Seiko Epson Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

