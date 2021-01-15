Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Up 61.6% in December

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 61.6% from the December 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sekisui House from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of SKHSY stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.83. Sekisui House has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, commercial facilities, and hotels; design, construction, and contracting of construction of buildings and civil engineering works; remodeling and renovation of houses, etc.; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses and residential land; design, construction, and sale of condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of owned properties.

