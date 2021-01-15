Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

Get Semtech alerts:

SMTC opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.05, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.50 and its 200-day moving average is $60.89. Semtech has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $78.60.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.88 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Semtech news, Director Bruce C. Edwards sold 30,045 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,116,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,926.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $220,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,007.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,470,408 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Semtech by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 171,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 111.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,020,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.