SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Update

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the December 15th total of 15,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 508,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNES traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. 662,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,242. The company has a market cap of $9.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.38. SenesTech has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $12.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70.

Get SenesTech alerts:

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 253.67% and a negative net margin of 4,476.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SenesTech will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.