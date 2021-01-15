Sentinel Chain (SENC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $35,166.00

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded down 12% against the dollar. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $160,304.87 and $35,166.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Chain token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00050565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.24 or 0.00417095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00040408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,539.53 or 0.04083844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00013454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00013797 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Token Profile

Sentinel Chain (CRYPTO:SENC) is a token. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.