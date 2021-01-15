Sentinel Protocol (UPP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.37 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $10.94 million and approximately $6.37 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00017148 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008030 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003502 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003066 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,512,615 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

