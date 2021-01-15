Seres Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 979 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,588% compared to the typical daily volume of 58 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 225.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 186.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 5.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

MCRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.79. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 4.07.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

