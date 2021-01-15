ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $610.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $560.00 to $610.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $490.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.57.

ServiceNow stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $514.56. 22,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,096. The company’s fifty day moving average is $536.86 and its 200-day moving average is $484.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $100.39 billion, a PE ratio of 145.71, a PEG ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $238.93 and a 52 week high of $566.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total value of $821,522.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,842.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

