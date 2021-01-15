ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $610.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $560.00 to $610.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NOW. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $490.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $541.57.

NYSE:NOW traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $514.56. The stock had a trading volume of 22,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $536.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $484.88. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $238.93 and a 52 week high of $566.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,548.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $426,772.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,175 shares of company stock worth $31,883,815 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in ServiceNow by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 225,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,883,000 after buying an additional 30,693 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

