Sessia Trading Down 18.3% This Week (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Sessia has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. One Sessia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0895 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sessia has a market capitalization of $807,791.11 and $274,702.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00055715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005647 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.20 or 0.00431427 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00038893 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.96 or 0.04082261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00013465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sessia Profile

Sessia (KICKS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,027,300 coins. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sessia’s official website is sessia.com . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Buying and Selling Sessia

