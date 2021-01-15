SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) Shares Up 11.4%

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) was up 11.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.65. Approximately 3,919,195 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 1,363,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -6.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter. SG Blocks had a negative net margin of 521.78% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SG Blocks stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.16% of SG Blocks at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX)

SG Blocks, Inc engages in the design and fabrication of container-based structures. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction.

