Shield Therapeutics plc (STX.L) (LON:STX) Shares Gap Up to $55.80

Shares of Shield Therapeutics plc (STX.L) (LON:STX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $55.80, but opened at $58.50. Shield Therapeutics plc (STX.L) shares last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 1,565,488 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.51 million and a PE ratio of -42.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 73.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 106.61.
In other Shield Therapeutics plc (STX.L) news, insider Tim Watts acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £70,000 ($91,455.45).
Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of late-stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ferric Maltol, marketed in the European Union as Feraccru, a non-salt based novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.
