Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in December

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SGIOY stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $16.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. Its primary products Tivicay for HIV treatment; Mulpleta for the treatment of thrombocytopenia; Xofluza, an influenza drug; Symproic for opioid-induced constipation treatment; and Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment.

