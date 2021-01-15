Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.67

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.67 and traded as high as $14.90. Shore Bancshares shares last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 14,302 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 15.6% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 92,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 123.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 48,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 26,583 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 583.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 83.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.