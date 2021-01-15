Short Interest in AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Rises By 40.6%

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,900 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the December 15th total of 165,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,164.5 days.

Shares of AB Science stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38. AB Science has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $26.70.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AB Science in a report on Monday, December 7th.

AB Science SA, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of protein kinase inhibitors for use in human and veterinary medicines. Its lead compound is the masitinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancer, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's, severe asthma, and mastocytosis diseases.

