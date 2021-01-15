Short Interest in ADLER Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Grows By 54.4%

ADLER Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the December 15th total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,300.0 days.

Shares of ADPPF opened at $29.65 on Friday. ADLER Group has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.15.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ADLER Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th.

ADLER Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

