Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) Decreases By 30.0%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

DWMC traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.05. 7,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 12.18% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

