Short Interest in Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) Drops By 36.5%

Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the December 15th total of 49,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 877,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ AMRH opened at $4.21 on Friday. Ameri has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79.
