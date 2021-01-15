Short Interest in Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) Drops By 36.5%

Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the December 15th total of 49,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 877,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRH opened at $4.21 on Friday. Ameri has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79.

About Ameri

Ameri Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides SAP cloud, digital, and enterprise services worldwide. The company offers cloud services, including public, private, and hybrid cloud services, as well as SAP S/4 HANA, SAP SuccessFactors, and SAP Hybris cloud migration; and cloud automation solutions.

