Short Interest in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Rises By 47.3%

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the December 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,312,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.37.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $326.42. 1,154,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.85. Anthem has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $340.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Analysts expect that Anthem will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

