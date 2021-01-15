Short Interest in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Expands By 47.3%

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 662,200 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the December 15th total of 449,600 shares. Approximately 13.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 260,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APDN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Monday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,125 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.20% of Applied DNA Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

APDN opened at $8.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.13. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $16.39. The firm has a market cap of $50.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.26). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 672.79% and a negative return on equity of 179.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in polymerase chain reaction-based DNA manufacturing that enables in vitro diagnostics, and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

