Short Interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Increases By 49.3%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the December 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of BBDO stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.41. 271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,309. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $7.32.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 268.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 41,813 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

