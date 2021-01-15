Short Interest in Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Expands By 47.0%

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,000 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the December 15th total of 176,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.
Canaccord Genuity Group stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $9.42.
Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile
Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)
Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.