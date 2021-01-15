Short Interest in Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Expands By 47.0%

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,000 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the December 15th total of 176,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Canaccord Genuity Group stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $9.42.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

