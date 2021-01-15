Short Interest in Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Grows By 47.3%

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 485,800 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the December 15th total of 329,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,214.5 days.

Shares of Cascades stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. 2,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cascades from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cascades and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cascades currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

