Short Interest in Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Expands By 47.1%

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 526,700 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the December 15th total of 358,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 478.8 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

Shares of CWSRF remained flat at $$8.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $10.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

