Short Interest in China Railway Construction Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CWYCY) Drops By 31.0%

China Railway Construction Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CWYCY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

China Railway Construction stock remained flat at $$5.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.05. China Railway Construction has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $11.83.

Get China Railway Construction alerts:

China Railway Construction Company Profile

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through five segments: Construction Operations; Survey, Design and Consultancy Operations; Manufacturing Operations; Real Estate Development Operations; and Other Business Operations.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for China Railway Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Railway Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.