Short Interest in Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Drops By 30.3%

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 546,000 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the December 15th total of 783,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,460.0 days.
Shares of CHUEF stock remained flat at $$12.90 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.90. Chubu Electric Power has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $13.55.
About Chubu Electric Power
