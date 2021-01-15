Short Interest in Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Drops By 30.3%

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 546,000 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the December 15th total of 783,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,460.0 days.

Shares of CHUEF stock remained flat at $$12.90 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.90. Chubu Electric Power has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

About Chubu Electric Power

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Network, and Customer Service & Sales. It generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

