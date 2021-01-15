Short Interest in Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Expands By 53.5%

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 873,300 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the December 15th total of 568,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

TSPCF stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.57. Cleanaway Waste Management has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $1.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSPCF. Credit Suisse Group raised Cleanaway Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. CSFB raised Cleanaway Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. The company offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

