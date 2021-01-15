Short Interest in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Declines By 36.7%

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the December 15th total of 119,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 528.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

CTBI traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.07. The stock had a trading volume of 194,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,478. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $46.39. The company has a market capitalization of $695.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $52.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

CTBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

