Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Drops By 36.1%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,518,400 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the December 15th total of 7,075,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 525.4 days.

CICOF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. 2,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,230. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66. COSCO SHIPPING has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.46.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CICOF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded COSCO SHIPPING from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.