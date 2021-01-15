Short Interest in Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Expands By 54.9%

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the December 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Danakali stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25. Danakali has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43.

Danakali Company Profile

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. Danakali Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

