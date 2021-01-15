Short Interest in Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Expands By 54.9%

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the December 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Danakali stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25. Danakali has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43.
Danakali Company Profile
Featured Story: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for Danakali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danakali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.