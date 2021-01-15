Short Interest in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) Grows By 43.6%

Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the December 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Davis Select Financial ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Davis Select Financial ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 104,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Davis Select Financial ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.11. 13,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,153. Davis Select Financial ETF has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%.

