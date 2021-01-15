Short Interest in Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Expands By 41.5%

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,100 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the December 15th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 100.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLGNF traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.23. 10,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,839. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $61.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.67.

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $386.42 million during the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Dialog Semiconductor will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DLGNF shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Friday, November 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.