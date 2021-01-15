Short Interest in Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Expands By 41.5%

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,100 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the December 15th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 100.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DLGNF traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.23. 10,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,839. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $61.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.67.
Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $386.42 million during the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Dialog Semiconductor will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.
About Dialog Semiconductor
Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.
See Also: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.