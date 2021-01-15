Short Interest in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Grows By 46.1%

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the December 15th total of 66,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 96,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $5.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

EDAP stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 169,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $7.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07. The company has a market cap of $194.01 million, a P/E ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 million. Research analysts expect that Edap Tms will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 460,193 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 28.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 24.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

