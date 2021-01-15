Short Interest in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Drops By 36.5%

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the December 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of GRVY stock traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.02. The company had a trading volume of 79,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,219. Gravity has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $239.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of -0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.76.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $113.03 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gravity during the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity during the third quarter valued at about $370,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Gravity by 1,525.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gravity in the third quarter worth about $832,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gravity by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

